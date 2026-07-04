Bartonville Town Update – July 2026

Hello Bartonville!

I hope everyone is enjoying the summer season and taking advantage of all that makes Bartonville such a wonderful place to live.

As many of you have already noticed, Phase III of the E. Jeter Road Improvement Project is now underway. While these necessary improvements will enhance our infrastructure for years to come, residents should expect some traffic delays and temporary inconveniences during construction. The project is anticipated to last approximately 8 to 10 weeks, weather permitting. We encourage residents to visit the Town website for any posting of project updates.

The Town continues to look for ways to improve services and provide our staff with modern tools to better serve our community. Recently, the Bartonville Police Department implemented Blue Voice, a CJIS-compliant artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for law enforcement. This technology provides officers with immediate access to accurate legal information, departmental policies and community resources, helping them make informed decisions and respond more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of public safety.

Another way Town Staff continues working to improve services and enhance the quality of life for Bartonville residents is accomplished is through routine reviews of the Town’s existing Code of Ordinances to ensure regulations remain effective, practical and aligned with the needs of the community. As part of this ongoing effort, the Town’s Planning Consultant has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the Code of Ordinances to identify opportunities for improvement, clarify language where needed and ensure compliance with recent legislative updates. Keeping the Town’s ordinances current helps maintain consistency and ensures Bartonville’s regulations continue to reflect the values and priorities of our community.

If you have visited Town Hall recently, you may have noticed our new entrance doors featuring the Town of Bartonville logo on frosted glass. This improvement creates a welcoming appearance reflecting our pride in the community we serve. We hope you enjoy this enhancement as much as we do.

New Town Hall Hours began June 22 in an effort to enhance customer service, we are expanding hours of operation Monday through Thursday opening early at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m., Friday hours will be 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Thank you for your continued support, patience and commitment to keeping Bartonville a special place to call home. Working together, we will continue to preserve the rural character and quality of life that make our community unique. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”