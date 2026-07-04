Around Argyle – July 2026

Argyle is a very special community because of our engaged residents, dedicated volunteers and neighbors who care deeply about the future of our town.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Child Safety Fair on June 6. Under the leadership of Police Chief Emmett Jackson and our public safety team, the event was a tremendous success. Thanks to local organizations, first responders, vendors and community partners, hundreds of families enjoyed a fun day while learning about important child safety topics.

And we added a chili cook-off to the event, which brought out the fierce competition and great fun. Chief Jackson extends his sincere appreciation to everyone who attended, volunteered, sponsored or helped organize this year’s event.

Another encouraging development has been the continued success of our Town Hall neighborhood meetings. We recently held another well-attended session, with approximately 50 residents participating in a productive and informative discussion with town leadership. The level of engagement and thoughtful questions from residents was outstanding.

One topic that generated significant discussion was the proposed new middle school near Harpole Road and Hwy 377. Residents expressed concerns regarding roadway safety on Harpole. The Town is proposing the future school put the entrance off 377 instead of Harpole. These conversations are important, and town staff will continue working closely with residents as well as the school board regarding the safety and layout. The Town highly values citizen input, and these meetings provide an excellent opportunity for residents to stay informed, ask questions and share their perspectives.

Looking ahead, I am excited to share that Argyle is in the planning stages along with the Argyle Business Association to create a new annual fall festival.

Going back in town history, the first train stopped in Argyle at a newly-built train station on Nov. 7, 1881. We thought it would be a fun idea to center a new annual festival around that theme.

We’re thinking the inaugural celebration could take place in the area surrounding Earl’s and Isabella’s and the emerging Main Street district. We are excited about the possibilities and look forward to creating an event that grows each year while celebrating the heritage that makes Argyle unique.

Lastly, I would like to recognize Stella McDaniel for her extraordinary lifetime of service to our community. She has helped shape the spirit of Argyle for generations.

At 94 years young, Stella, who was born in Argyle on the Fourth of July, continues to represent the very best of Argyle. As the founding president of the Argyle Senior Citizens Organization, she has spent decades serving others and helping create opportunities for fellowship, friendship and support among our senior residents.

Communities are built by people who give their time and energy to improve the lives of others. Stella is one of those people. Her kindness, dedication and commitment to serving her neighbors have touched countless lives and helped strengthen the fabric of our community.

On behalf of the Town Council and the citizens of Argyle, thank you, Stella, for your lifetime of service, leadership and friendship. We are grateful for all you have done to make Argyle a better place.

And happy 95th birthday this Fourth of July, Stella!