Argyle discusses update on plans for Main Street project

Argyle continues working to bring its residents a downtown-style heart of the town.

The town discussed at its June council meeting its plans for how to go about starting the project.

According to a presentation from Town Manager Mike Sims, Argyle is currently in the process of negotiating with property owners on the north side of FM 407 along Hwy 377, which is where the proposed Main Street will go.

The easement agreement would be made between the property owners and the town.

If agreed upon, Argyle would maintain the brick roadway, which would allow vehicles to drive up and down the road, and have the right to close the roadway for public events.

Sims said the town would close the road for various events, like the Argyle farmers market, holiday celebrations or parades.

“That might be what’s most important in the long term,” said council member Chad Boyd.

According to town documents, the roadway would also allow pedestrian traffic, which is something Argyle emphasized as a priority for Main Street – walkability.

It will also give the town the opportunity to implement traffic control items, like stop signs and stop lights, if needed.

The Main Street project is part of Argyle’s bigger Town Center District, which is designed to provide a walkable retail center and a home for a new Town Hall and police station.

It will be located on the south side of FM 407, but will connect to the Argyle Marketplace development via the planned Main Street.

Another feature in the Town Center District includes the Argyle Nature Trail and more dining options.

The district is expected to “build on an existing dining hub with multiple successful destination concepts,” according to the town. That includes a new Hurtado Barbecue restaurant, which is expected to open fall 2026.

Argyle hopes to also preserve some green space throughout the district.

Ideally, Sims said a consent item would come before council in August.