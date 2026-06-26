Physical therapy chain to replace Plaid Fox in Flower Mound

Plaid Fox Resale closed the doors in Flower Mound in June 2025 and will be replaced by a national physical therapy chain.

PT Solutions is expected to move in to the old Plaid Fox space at Robertson’s Creek Shopping Center, according to a filing with the state.

It is located at the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Dixon Lane.

Plaid Fox closed about a year ago after opening just a few months before in early 2025.

According to PT Solutions’ website, its clinics offer orthopedic physical therapy, pre and post surgery physical therapy, pediatrics physical therapy, neurological rehabilitation, speech-language pathology, hand therapy and occupational therapy.

The clinics use different treatments such as dry needling, lymphedema treatment, pelvic floor therapy, vestibular therapy and concussion care.

PT Solutions also offers sports-specific physical therapy.

“At PT Solutions, our love for physical therapy drives everything we do. We blend science, training, and compassion to deliver care that supports patients through every step of their healing journey,” reads the PT Solutions website. “Rooted in research and focused on people, we strive to raise the standard for physical therapy – one connection, one breakthrough, one recovery at a time.”

The new Flower Mound location will be one of more than 550 PT Solutions locations across the nation.

“PT Solutions continues to expand its national footprint through its unique model of hospital partnerships, private acquisitions and de novo clinics,” reads the clinic’s website. “Through APTA-accredited residency program, PT Solutions educates, trains and trusts its professionals to provide research-supported care in hospitality-driven and service-oriented environments.”

Construction is expected to start in July and be completed in early September.

Atlanta-based PT Solutions started in 2003 by the brand’s CEO Dale Yake, who opened a private practice in Eufaula, Alabama.