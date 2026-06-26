Sheriff’s Corner: Sheriff’s Office offers tips for a safe summer season

Summer has arrived, bringing plenty of opportunities for celebrations and outdoor activities across Denton County. First, congratulations to all the area graduates. Reaching this milestone reflects years of hard work and dedication, and we celebrate your achievements. As you enjoy this special time with friends and family, remember to celebrate responsibly. We wish you continued success in your future pursuits.

As summer activities ramp up, residents are encouraged to stay vigilant on the roads. Children will be outside playing, riding bikes and enjoying the sunshine, so drivers should use extra caution in neighborhoods and near parks. With rising temperatures, it is also important to stay cool, hydrated and aware of the dangers of extreme heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Many families will also travel during the summer months. Drivers should obey traffic laws, remain attentive and practice safe driving habits. Before leaving for vacation, consider asking a trusted neighbor or family member to watch your home, collect mail and packages, and check that doors and windows are secure. Timers or motion-sensor lights can also help deter burglars. Residents are encouraged to keep valuables out of sight and avoid posting travel plans on social media.

Most importantly, never drink and drive. Always designate a sober driver or arrange for a safe ride home. Impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk. By staying prepared and making smart decisions, everyone can enjoy a safe and memorable summer.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe, healthy and enjoyable summer.