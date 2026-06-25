Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 29, an officer stopped a vehicle along FM 1171 and discovered the driver had outstanding warrants from neighboring agencies. Apparently, their recent choices had finally caught up with them.

On Jan. 30, officers responded after a man was found knocking on doors asking for help. Police determined he was intoxicated and kindly arranged complimentary overnight accommodations at the local jail.

On Jan. 30, a woman allegedly tried to leave Target with more than $300 worth of merchandise hidden in her purse. Her shopping spree was cut short when officers put a bullseye on the situation. She reportedly told police she stole the items because she didn’t have money.

On Feb. 8, a traffic stop on Waketon Road resulted in one arrest by a neighboring police agency. Not wanting to miss out, the passenger made it abundantly clear they were intoxicated enough to join their friend in jail. Friendship goals, perhaps.

On Feb. 11, a routine traffic stop near Grapevine Mills Mall turned into a “stop one, get three free” special as officers arrested a trio of wanted suspects between the ages of 19 and 25. Police also discovered a firearm and a stolen firearm inside the vehicle.

On Feb. 13, a resident reported vehicle damage at Target after a rogue shopping cart staged an unexpected hit-and-run.

On Feb. 23, someone apparently confused a resident’s car for a to-go meal and dumped leftover food on it. Thankfully, the mess cleaned up easier than the unknown suspect’s table manners.

On Feb. 27, an intoxicated woman wandered off a trail near Grapevine Lake and into a nearby neighborhood, where she caused a disturbance at a home and refused to leave — despite officers giving her every opportunity to “walk it off.” Instead, she decided to make a run for it, but officers quickly brought the footrace to a sobering end.

On March 6, a man with outstanding warrants made a pour decision to drink and drive. Officers pulled him over, he failed sobriety tests and spent the night sobering up in jail.

On March 8, a 41-year-old man hurled a brick through a local business window, causing about $7,000 in damage. Police got a break in the case after discovering he left a note identifying himself on the brick. The incident could be described as a “smash and blab.”