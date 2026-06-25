Ground breaks on 4,000-home development in southwest Denton

The development gap between Denton and southern Denton County continues to close as construction on a huge residential project gets underway.

Cole Ranch, a 3,100-acre residential community in southwest Denton, officially broke ground in June.

The community is expected to have 4,365 single-family homes while preserving 1,200 acres of green space. Johnson Development Corporation said the community hopes to honor Miner Thomas “MT” Cole, who purchased the land in the 1930s and had a passion for the outdoors.

“This is an exciting milestone that mans very much to my family,” said Jennifer Alexander, the great-granddaughter of MT Cole. “We are looking forward to seeing our vision for a timeless community that honors our family and the beauty of this area come to life.”

According to Johnson Development, at least 26 miles of trails will meander through the community and connect to the heavily wooded Hickory Creek areas, as well as two large lakes.

One of the lakes is a 32-acre waterway and the other is a 13-acre lake that Cole originally constructed with mules pulling a Fresno Plow.

Cole Ranch’s master plan also includes 156 acres of commercial development, including a 55-acre business park, and 206 acres for two Denton ISD elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

Some of the development’s expected amenities are two amenity centers and a 50-acre city park.

Home sales are expected to begin late 2027, right as Denton County is experiencing rapid growth.

“We are proud to be part of the next chapter for this incredible ranch rooted in the history of Denton County,” said Tommy Tucker, Johnson Development’s vice president of business development for Central and North Texas. “And there’s no better time to enter the Denton market, which has grown nearly 29 percent since 2020. A development like Cole Ranch is ideal for accommodating this kind of monumental growth, not only by bringing new homes to the area, but by doing so in a way that considers open space, schools, commercial opportunities and long-term livability.”

Houston-based Johnson Development Corporation is partnering with The Cole Ranch Company, L.P. and Denton Range LLC to develop the community, which will be Johnson Development’s third community in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Cole Ranch will be rising as construction on Hillwood’s Landmark development is in full swing.

The two major developments will decrease the large green space barrier between Denton and southern Denton County’s towns and cities, like Justin, Argyle and Flower Mound, in the I-35W corridor.

Argyle is primed to develop a large commercial project on the west side of I-35W along Robson Ranch Road featuring a big box store and a major grocer.

The town is also working to lock down a wholesale membership club, like Sam’s Club, at the northeast corner of I-35W and FM 407.

Denton landed an H-E-B in the same area on the other side of Robson Ranch Road.