Lewisville ISD renames former Highland Village Elementary campus

Summer marks the end of the school year for students in Lewisville ISD, and the end of the first year with five closed elementary campuses, including Highland Village Elementary.

At the district’s regular board meeting on Monday, June 8, the Lewisville ISD Board approved a new name for the campus, the Highland Village Student Success Center.

According to LISD, the campus will now house two district programs: the TEAMS (Teaching for Emotional Academic and Motivational Success) program and SAPP (School-Age Parent Program).

The TEAMS program is a specialized Special Education setting for students in grades K-12 who require intensive, highly structured support for behavior management, social adjustment and academic needs.

“[Its] goal is to help each student transition back to their home campus,” said the district in a statement.

According to LISD, the program is expected to serve about 30 students, but has the capacity to serve 74.

The SAPP program is intended to help student-parents continue their education.

It will also be the base for CHOICES staff and counselors, who support student-parents across LISD campuses

While the program staff will be based at the former Highland Village Elementary location, the district said students in the program will continue to attend their home campuses.

“SAPP students are not placed on site,” said the district in a statement. “Staff operate from this location while delivering services to students’ home campuses throughout the district.”

In addition to the change in use, updates to the Highland Village campus include a new, all-inclusive playground for ages 5-12 with enhanced accessibility components.

It will replace the previous playground, which was built in 2005.

New chainlink fencing will also be added to in two areas – between the playground and the baseball field and between the outdoor covered play area and the dumpsters.

“Most existing fencing will remain in place, some gates and sections may be replaced due to condition,” said the district. “All new and replacement fencing will match the height of existing fencing.”

The parking lot will also be repaved, but there will not be a gated entryway. To maintain safety, LISD said it will place a Campus Guardian at the campus, as is custom for all elementary campuses in the district.

“Campus Guardians are employed staff stationed on site at all LISD elementary campuses,” said the district. “The district does not anticipate a need for increased city services, such as police or fire, beyond what would have been required when the facility operated as an elementary school.”

Mill Street Elementary was also renamed by the district, as it was one of the five schools closed following the 2024-2025 school year due to LISD budget constraints.

That campus became the Vernell Gregg Early Childhood Center, named after one of the most influential individuals in Lewisville ISD’s history.