DCTA Access program helping seniors, residents with disabilities stay connected

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)’s Access program is an essential service for residents of its three member cities- Highland Village, Lewisville and Denton- who cannot use traditional public transportation due to age or disability.

Access is a dual-component service that provides paratransit rides to individuals who meet specific ADA eligibility standards and demand-response rides for seniors and non-ADA-qualifying individuals. The shared, origin-to-destination service benefits community members who need support getting to destinations such as medical appointments, the grocery store and social activities.

“Everyone deserves equal access to reliable transportation and DCTA is proud to provide a public transportation option to the communities we serve,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “We operate not only to address mobility needs in Denton County through our Access program but also to empower residents to be independent and to contribute to and engage in the places they live.”

In fiscal year 2025, DCTA completed 23.4% more Access rides than in the previous year, reflecting the growing need for accessible transportation services in Denton County. So far, in 2026, the service has grown another 8%.

“Our focus is to address the needs of our member cities and provide convenient, reliable and accessible mobility options for those who need assistance navigating to the places they need and want to go,” said Cristina.

Online booking for Access makes it easy for customers to schedule their ride. DCTA riders can also expect accessible accommodations, including accessible doors, ramps and priority seating in vehicles and facilities.

To further assist riders, the agency offers a free Travel Training program that equips seniors and individuals with disabilities with the skills and confidence to use public transit efficiently and effectively through a personalized, step-by-step walkthrough of DCTA’s system.

To serve every individual in its member cities through an interconnected system that supports all residents, Access is a part of DCTA’s member city network, which includes other transit options, like the A-train and GoZone, in Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville. To learn more, DCTA encourages residents to visit dcta.net.



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