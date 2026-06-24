Kahwa Coffee to close Justin location

A Florida-based coffee shop chain is closing one of its two shops in Texas and its only one in southern Denton County.

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company will close the doors to its Justin location on Sunday, the shop confirmed Wednesday morning.

An employee at the shop confirmed the Justin location would be closing, adding that management has been absent leading up to the closing date.

Kahwa Coffee did not respond to a request for comment on the closure.

According to the Kahwa Coffee website, the Justin shop opened in October 2024.

The closure was announced in a post to Facebook, thanking the community for their support over the last two years.

“Thank you for making us part of your routines, your meetings, your celebrations and your ordinary days,” read the post. “You made this more than a coffee shop.”

In the post, Kahwa Coffee said this announcement isn’t a goodbye, but did encourage guests to visit the brand’s Fort Worth location.

“While this chapter is ending, the story doesn’t have to,” read the post. “We’d love to continue serving you.”

Kahwa’s Fort Worth shop is located at 1050 Magnolia Avenue. After the Justin location closes, it will be Kahwa’s only shop outside of Florida.

According to the post, Justin residents can still book the Kahwa Mobile Espresso Bar.

Kahwa has worked with the community, including hosting some Northwest High School athletes who created specialty drinks and competed to see which team could sell the most.