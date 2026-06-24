Tea, boba and dessert shop opens in Flower Mound

A tea, boba and dessert shop in Little Elm just opened a second location in Flower Mound.

CC Mango opened the doors to its Flower Mound location Thursday and celebrated the grand opening over the weekend.

The shop, located at the shopping center anchored by Kroger on FM 1171, specializes in milk tea, boba tea, smoothies and mango desserts.

CC Mango’s first shop is located in Little Elm and expanded into southern Denton County after quick success.

“What started as a dream has grown into something even sweeter,” said CC Mango in a social media post. “We couldn’t have done it without your incredible support.”

The shop’s menu includes classic and specialty boba teas, milk teas, matcha and strawberry lemonade, which can all have added toppings.

CC Mango also serves specialty mango desserts made with fresh-cut mangos and other toppings like mango ice cream, chewy rice bowls and sago.

For more information on the sweet spot, follow CC Mango on Instagram.