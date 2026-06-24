Highland Village, TPWD to launch new paddling trails on Lewisville Lake

Paddlers of southern Denton County will soon have more trails to explore along the shores of Lewisville Lake.

The five new trails will be ceremoniously opened 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakeside Community Park in Highland Village.

According to a press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the grand opening event will feature a ceremonial first launch, just in time for summer.

“TPWD is excited about the addition of the Highland Village Paddling Trails on the Hickory Creek Arm of Lewisville Lake,” said Shelly Plante, nature tourism manager for TPWD. “Paddlers will have plenty of options for loops and one-way trails, along with opportunities to fish and view wildlife on this beautiful section of the lake.”

The trail will offer multiple access points with trip options ranging from half and hour to half a day.

Paddlers will be able to access Marauder Park, Pilot Knoll Park, Sunset Park, Lakeside Community Park and Copperas Branch Park.

“Each trail offers a peaceful paddle of varying lengths and times depending on water levels, route taken, time spent observing and wind speed,” said TWPD. “Paddlers should also be aware of motorboats in high-traffic areas.”

According to TWPD, anglers hoping to catch some fish will be able to target species such as largemouth bass, channel catfish, crappie, white bass and striped bass with small lures like jigs, crankbaits, plastic worms, spinnerbaits and swimbaits.

TWPD partnered with the City of Highland Village to bring the new trails to fruition. More information can be found on the Lewisville Lake – Highland Village Paddling Trails website.

The Texas Paddling Trails program helps promote habitat conservation through sustainable economic development while providing additional recreational opportunities to the public. To learn more, visit the Texas Paddling Trails website.