Northwest High athletes compete to see who can create a better brew

Northwest High School’s baseball and softball teams are starting their season with a friendly competition off the diamond.

The two teams each partnered with a barista from Kahwa Coffee Roasters, a café in Justin, to create specialty drinks. The flavors were launched on Saturday and will be sold for a couple of weeks.

At the end of the competition, whichever team’s flavor has sold the most will be considered the winner.

“Beyond the fun, we see this as a meaningful real-world experience for the students,” said Deena Graves, a representative for Kahwa Coffee. “Collaborating with a local business, creating a product for the public and seeing the results play out in real time can strengthen future applications by showing initiative and community involvement.”

According to Kahwa Coffee, customers can add in the teams’ flavors into any drink the café offers, including chai, tea, lemonade, matcha and more.

Kawha Coffee’s employees and the Northwest athletes have bought into the competition, even taking some creative freedom in their latte art.

Kahwa Coffee is located on FM 156 just south of Justin’s Old Town.

Following the team-building activities, Northwest’s softball and baseball teams will hit the field for the season.

Northwest softball has some scrimmages under its belt and will play its next game Monday evening against Paschal High School.

The Texans will start district play on Feb. 17 on the road against Keller.

Northwest baseball will play its first preseason tournament on Feb. 19 and will start district play with a road game against Keller on March 11.

Last year, the Texans missed the playoffs by one spot, finishing fourth in district.