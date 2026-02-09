Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 14, a resident reported that his computer had been stolen by his ex-girlfriend. When officers contacted the woman, she appeared genuinely confused and said she believed the laptop was a gift. Talk about mixed signals… She later dropped the computer off at the police station so he could retrieve it.

On Nov. 15, a group of teenagers was cited after illegally riding dirt bikes around town. The joyride ended when one rider crashed into wire fencing along a trail, damaging city property. After medics cleared the teen, his mother picked him up, and the group was issued warnings for ordinance violations and property damage.

On Nov. 15, a man reported losing his wallet in a Walmart parking lot, but it was gone when he returned to retrieve it. Store management reviewed security footage and later located the wallet in the men’s restroom, though it was much lighter as $150 in cash was missing.

On Nov. 15, a hair stylist contacted police after a client became upset over her haircut and threatened to send her boyfriend to collect a refund. Officers advised the client to leave the stylist alone and pursue the matter in civil court rather than turning it into a hair-raising situation.

On Nov. 20, management at The Shops at Highland Village reported a bathroom vandalism that really went down the drain. Toilet paper from every stall was soaked and plastered to the walls, floors, stalls and ceilings. Security footage identified three teenage suspects — including one repeat offender.

On Nov. 21, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle with a two-week-old tow warning attached. When contacted, the owner said the dealership was supposed to retrieve it. Officers arranged for a tow truck to complete the task — directly to the impound lot.

On Dec. 6, officers responded to a hang-up call and found a visibly intoxicated man whose vehicle had taken a detour into a muddy ditch. Hanging up the phone, it turns out, did not stop the situation from unraveling — it just put it on hold. Oscar Arturo Sanchez-Prieto of Mesquite was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Police later learned he had been deported from the United States three times.