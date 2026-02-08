Sunday, February 8, 2026
Sunday afternoon blaze damages Flower Mound home, vehicles

By CTG Staff
(Photo FMFD)

A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a home and nearby property in a Flower Mound neighborhood, though no injuries were reported, officials said.

The Flower Mound Fire Department was dispatched at 3:57 p.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Hamlet Lane after reports of a structure fire.

(Photo FMFD)

Fire department spokesperson Brandon Barth said the fire appears to have started outside before spreading to the home and surrounding property.

Barth said the fire involved a house, two vehicles, a shed, fences, trees and yards at the residence and neighboring properties.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control quickly, and the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

