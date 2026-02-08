Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35W in Argyle

A motorcyclist was killed late Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 35W in Argyle that prompted major traffic closures and delays, authorities said.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said Argyle police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to a crash on southbound I-35W just south of FM 407, along with officers from the Northlake and Justin police departments and Denton County Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2.

Initial investigation indicates a motorcycle collided with a single vehicle, resulting in the death of the motorcycle rider, Jackson said. The rider’s identity has not been released.

Southbound I-35W remains closed at the crash site as of 2:30 p.m., with traffic being diverted onto FM 407. Heavy delays are occurring along southbound Hwy 377 from FM 407 to Hwy 114.

Members of the regional crash reconstruction team remain on scene conducting further investigation. Authorities said no definitive information regarding driver behavior or speeds is available at this time.

Please check back for updates.