Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our March 2025 print issue.

Plaid Fox, a consignment store, is now open at 5801 Long Prairie Rd. #740, Flower Mound.

Starbucks is now open at 215 Stella St., Argyle.

Waterstone Mortgage-Veteran Community Mortgage Team is now open at 2652 FM 407 #215A, Bartonville.

Habern Orthodontics at 2652 FM 407 #120, Bartonville has been acquired by Dr. Khushbu Patel and is now called Gia Orthodontics.

Fifth Gear Automotive-Argyle has relocated to 1612 East FM 407, Argyle where a new facility is being built.

Branded Bagels is expected to open in April at 1242 FM 407 #300, Northlake.

iCRYO, offering cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, red light therapy, and body sculpting, is expected to open in late April at 1601 Village Pkwy. #K130, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Mexican Oak, from the owner of The Barrel in Bartonville, is expected to open in May in the old Barley & Board space at 100 W. Oak St., Denton.

An underground parking garage is under construction at Lakeside Village in south Flower Mound that will anchor South Sunset, a waterfront dining and entertainment district that is expected to open in 2027.

Three Dog Bakery closed their doors on Feb. 14 at 5810 Long Prairie Rd. #600, Flower Mound.

Studio 360 Med Spa & Boutique has closed its doors at 2300 Highland Village Rd. #300, Highland Village.

Body Fit Training, a fitness center, has closed its doors at 5891 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound.

