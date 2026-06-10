Ground broken on 23,000-square-foot retail and office development in Argyle

A two-acre, 23,000-square-foot retail and office development is under construction in Argyle, with hopes to provide a space for the community to come together.

The Argyle Marketplace officially broke ground 8 a.m. Monday, signaling a transformation along Hwy 377 in Argyle that the town hopes will soon be a lively Town Center District.

“Argyle Marketplace represents community-minded development that strengthens our town while preserving the character that residents value,” said Mayor Ron Schmidt. “This project supports local business growth, enhances a key corridor and creates new opportunities for residents and visitors to gather, shop and connect.”

The new development is located along Hwy 377, just south of Cook Street, where Little Joe’s Farmstead and Rapid Med Urgent Care sit.

It will feature three buildings for retail and office use.

According to a press release for the development, it will also give the Argyle Farmer’s Market a dedicated home, offer public restrooms, enhanced landscaping and a variety of trail space, including a connection to the future Argyle Nature Trail.

The marketplace was approved by Town Council in October 2025, but not before the community offered its blunt feedback.

During the approval process, concerns about increased traffic and parking problems arose, but the town, local business owners and the developer worked through them to come up with a compromise.

The new development is also supposed to help bolster the town’s sales tax revenue, which helps the decrease its reliance on property taxes from residents.

“This two-acre development with 23,000 square feet of new, small shops creates benefits far beyond the property itself,” said Town Manager Mike Sims. “Argyle Marketplace will provide permanent community amenities and generate sales tax revenue that benefits residents while reducing reliance of property taxes.”

Argyle Marketplace is being developed by Colo Development Partners, which bought the land in late 2024 and was incentivized by the town to develop on the lot with a $300,000 reimbursement from Argyle’s Municipal Development District to help cover “infrastructure expenses,” as well as the waiver of $195,000 in permit fees.

“More than a retail development, Argyle Marketplace is an investment int he future of this community and a place where people can experience the charm that makes Argyle special,” said Stephen Shannon, the CEO of Colo. “We believe this project will help position Argyle as one of North Texas’ premier destinations and attract investment in the town’s growth.”

The new development comes as Argyle tries to balance economic growth and keeping the town’s rural feel, which can be seen just along FM 407.

TxDOT plans to widen one of Argyle’s main roads to six lanes, but the town is hoping to reduce that project to just four lanes, except where the town’s next big development is set to go up at the corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

According to the town, a hotel of some sort is planned for the tract, as well as a membership-based retail warehouse like Sam’s Club, Costco or BJ’s. However, the project has been pushed back multiple times over the last few council meetings.