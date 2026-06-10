Denton ISD’s new athletic director is a promotion from within the district

Denton ISD has a new athletic director, and he already has years of experience with the district.

The district announced Tuesday that Conroy Hines will be the next athletic director, taking over after the retirement of Texas high school football legend Joey Florence.

Hines has served as Denton ISD’s assistant athletic director since 2019, and will use his experience to now lead the district’s athletic office.

“It has been a privilege to serve the coaches, students and families of Denton ISD, and I am honored to continue that work in this new role,” said Hines in a press release. “Our job is to support our coaches and strengthen our programs so our student-athletes have every opportunity to succeed, in competition and in life. I am committed to building on the culture of excellence, pride and belonging that makes Denton ISD athletics special.”

Before Hines was promoted to assistant athletic director in 2019, he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Denton Ryan High School from 2011 to 2019.

He also spent time coaching at the collegiate level, leading the Mean Green wide receivers from the University of North Texas in Denton. Before that, he spent more than a decade coaching at Louisiana Tech University, where he played quarterback while getting his bachelor’s degree in business management.

Hines also holds a Master of Education and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech.

“Coach Hines understands that strong athletic programs begin with supported coaches and a culture where every student-athlete can grow,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah O’Bara. “He has spent years building trust with our coaches, our campuses and our families, and he leads with the steadiness and care that define Denton ISD. I am confident he will help our teams, our programs and our student-athletes reach new levels of success.”

Denton ISD described Hines as an established leader known for operational consistency, collaborative leadership and strong relationships with coaches, officials, students, families and community partners.

“He will continue to align the district’s athletic programs with broader district priorities and the opportunities they create for students,” said the district.

Among many Denton ISD athletic highlights, Hines can look forward to a pair of schools with high expectations for the upcoming football season.

Denton Ryan finished 12-2 last season, losing to Aledo in the fourth round of the playoffs. However, the Raiders will get the help of transfer Colton Nussmeier, who left Marcus High School after his junior year.

The Raiders will have the 4-star Georgia commit for his senior year.

On the south side, Denton Guyer hopes to build on the momentum from last year, when the Wildcats made it to the fourth round of the playoffs before losing to powerhouse Southlake Carroll.