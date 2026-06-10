Men’s Health: Why fatigue, brain fog and low motivation aren’t always “just getting older”

Dad Running on Empty?

As Father’s Day approaches, many families are preparing to celebrate the dads, grandfathers and father figures who spend their lives showing up for the people they love.

But what happens when the person everyone depends on starts running on empty?

Most dads don’t think much about themselves. They’re focused on work, family, responsibilities and the countless daily tasks that come with being a husband, father, provider, coach, mentor or problem-solver. They simply keep going.

Over time, however, many men begin to notice subtle changes.

They may not be able to put their finger on exactly what’s different, but they know they don’t feel quite like themselves. Things that once came easily require more effort. Energy feels harder to come by. Motivation isn’t always there. They may find themselves pushing through the day rather than fully engaging in it.

Often, these changes happen so gradually that they become the new normal.

The common explanation is simple:

“I’m just getting older.”

While aging certainly plays a role, it isn’t always the whole story.

Many of the changes men attribute to age can actually be influenced by hormone balance, metabolic health, sleep quality, nutrition, stress levels, inflammation and other underlying health factors.

A man who once had plenty of energy may find himself dragging through the afternoon. Someone who was always sharp and focused may notice more brain fog or difficulty concentrating. Physical performance begins to decline. Weight may start accumulating around the midsection despite unchanged habits. Sleep becomes less restorative, libido declines and even mood can begin to shift.

Because these changes often happen gradually, they’re easy to dismiss. Most men adapt, push through and tell themselves it’s simply part of getting older.

They continue showing up for their families, careers, communities and responsibilities without complaint. Over time, however, constantly running on low energy can begin to affect every area of life.

Maintaining your health isn’t selfish—it’s one of the best gifts you can give the people who depend on you. When you have the energy, focus and vitality to fully engage in life, everyone around you benefits.

Feeling exhausted every day, struggling to stay focused or feeling like you’re operating at half capacity shouldn’t automatically be accepted as a normal part of aging.

At Ironwood Men’s Health, we often find that there are multiple factors contributing to these symptoms. Often testosterone is part of the picture. Other times, issues such as poor sleep, insulin resistance, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid dysfunction, chronic stress or metabolic health challenges may be involved.

Whatever the cause, the goal is the same: helping men regain the energy, focus, motivation and resilience they need to fully engage in the things that matter most.

Because being present for your family, succeeding at work, enjoying your hobbies, staying active and feeling like yourself again shouldn’t be reserved for your younger years.

Growing older is inevitable.

Running on empty doesn’t have to be.

Kim Salinger, MBA, MSN, MA, FNP, PMHNP, AHN, APRN is the founder of Ironwood Men’s Health in Flower Mound, Texas. Ironwood Men’s Health specializes in hormone optimization, metabolic health, energy, vitality and personalized wellness care for men throughout North Texas.

(Sponsored content)