Argyle plans to build out Market Center and add nature trails

Argyle has approved a new commercial building and a nature trail on four acres of land south of Cook St. and east of Little Joe’s and Rapid Med Urgent Care.

The owner of Little Joe’s was given an incentive to build an ice cream parlor with the goal of retaining the small-town identity of Argyle.

A new building would also bring 84 new parking spots and road space to connect drivers from Branded Bowls to Cook St. without having to get back onto FM 407 and US 377.

The new plans also connect the current infrastructure to the proposed nature trails.

At the February meeting, the town council said they were hoping to keep ‘nature’ in the project name instead of ‘park.’ Also, they hope that it could open them up to receiving grants in the future to preserve the Cross Timbers that used to be prevalent in the area.

The new trail area could also be used as a backdrop for future farmer’s markets, create a central gathering place and draw in business for local and surrounding business.

The council created a new Parks Committee consisting of 14 members that include local business owners, residents, naturalists and gardeners. They also awarded $40,000 for the initial cleanup and civil engineering study.

Full completion of the project could take up to several years, but the first use of the trail could be as early as late 2026.

The land was purchased in late 2024.