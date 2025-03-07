Pinstack is now open in Westlake

Local residents have a new place to play. Pinstack’s largest location to-date is located in Westlake where State Highways 114, 170 intersect near U.S. 377.

It is the fourth Pinstack location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the seventh location in the United States.

“As Pinstack celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are excited to expand our footprint in North Texas,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “We are now able to conveniently serve PINSTACK guests and corporate clients in every corner of DFW.”

The new Westlake location is within Perot-owned developer Hillwood’s AllianceTexas and sits adjacent to Hillwood’s Front 44 retail and mixed-use hub at Circle T Ranch.

“We are excited to welcome Pinstack to AllianceTexas and believe it will make a great addition to this booming area in Westlake along Highway 114,” said Guy Grivas, vice president of retail at Hillwood. “Pinstack’s strategic location adjacent to Circle T Ranch, one of the nation’s most prominent corporate destinations.”

Hillwood has developed a lot of the Alliance and I-35W corridors. It recently broke ground on a new multifamily community, Harvest House, in Argyle.

In addition to bowling lanes, Pinstack offers laser tag, bumper cars, a high-ropes courses, a rock-climbing wall and arcade games.