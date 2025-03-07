Denton Guyer basketball to play for first state title in program history

The Guyer Wildcats, who are 33-7 on the season, will face the Katy Jordan Warriors (35-5) on Saturday, March 8 at 5 p.m. for the 6A division II title.

The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

🎟️ 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🚨

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙎𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 6

🔗 https://t.co/6NUcamybSY

𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙚

UILWIN 🗓️ 3.8

⏰ 5:00

🏟️ Alamodome #Southside pic.twitter.com/2AydsteIiq — Wildcat Basketball (@GuyerBasketball) March 5, 2025

It is the first time Guyer has appeared in the state tournament. On their way to the championship game, the Wildcats beat McKinney, Dallas Jesuit, Crowley, Wolfforth Frenship and The Woodlands College Park.

Their lowest margin of victory was by three to Jesuit. All of their other games were decided by 15 points or more, including a 24-point win over College Park in the semifinal.

Senior point guard Jordan Lowery is one of the top players coming into the final. He is committed to play at the University of Texas at Arlington and dropped 24 points against College Park in the semifinal.

🎥 Jordan Lowery @IamJordanLowery

🏆 State Semi Finals UIL State Playoffs

🏀 College Park vs Denton Guyer The Senior guard kept hitting tough shots all night, finishing with 24pts in the win.@GuyerBasketball @djones8301 @GASOMass @RcsSports @RayMeach @CThaProphet24… pic.twitter.com/k76WxNmUrt — Turf & Court Films (@TurfAndCourt) March 5, 2025

The next two leading scorers going into to the game are junior shooting guard Silas Rodriguez and senior guard Mason White.

This is also the first tournament appearance for the Katy Jordan Warriors.

Differently from Guyer, Jordan beat four of its five playoff opponents by less than 10 points. The one opponent the Warriors did beat by double digits was semifinal opponent San Antonio Harlan, who they blew out by 21 points.

This year’s tournament is the first time UIL has split the brackets into divisions, which is how the football playoffs are structured. The top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs, with the two schools with the highest enrollments moving to the Division I bracket and the lower two going to the Division II bracket.

Guyer won its district, but had one of the two lowest enrollments among Lewisville Marcus, Braswell and Little Elm.

The Wildcats were sent off in parade fashion en route to San Antonio.