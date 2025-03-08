Why indoor air quality takes a hit in spring (and what you can do to improve it)

By Ron Strelke

Spring is here! The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming… and your sinuses? They’re throwing a full-blown tantrum. If you find yourself sneezing, sniffling, or feeling like you’re living inside a pollen cloud, you’re not alone. Springtime is notorious for making indoor air quality worse, but don’t worry—there are easy ways to fight back and keep your home’s air fresh and clean.

Why Does Indoor Air Quality Get Worse in Spring?

Glad you asked! Here are the main culprits behind your allergy struggles this time of year:

Pollen, pollen and more pollen – Everything is in bloom, which means pollen is everywhere. It sticks to your clothes, your pets and even gets inside your home when you open the door for two seconds.

– Everything is in bloom, which means pollen is everywhere. It sticks to your clothes, your pets and even gets inside your home when you open the door for two seconds. Pets shedding like it’s their job – Your furry friends are getting rid of their winter coats, leaving behind extra pet dander and fur floating around in your home.

– Your furry friends are getting rid of their winter coats, leaving behind floating around in your home. Cold and flu leftovers – Just because winter is over doesn’t mean germs take a vacation . Viruses and bacteria are still lingering, making it easier to catch something even when it’s warm outside.

– Just because winter is over doesn’t mean . Viruses and bacteria are still lingering, making it easier to catch something even when it’s warm outside. Spring showers bring… mold? – All that extra moisture in the air can lead to mold and mildew growth, which is bad news for your allergies (and your nose).

How to Take Control of Your Home’s Air Quality

You don’t have to suffer through another sneeze-filled spring! Here’s how you can keep your indoor air clean and fresh:

1. Upgrade Your Air Filters

Standard HVAC filters only do so much. Swapping them out for a HEPA or high-efficiency media filter can catch more pollen, pet dander and dust, making it way harder for allergens to invade your space.

2. Zap Germs with Germicidal UV Lights

Viruses, bacteria, and mold don’t stand a chance against germicidal UV lights. These bad boys are installed in your HVAC system and help destroy germs before they get a chance to circulate in your home. Consider it a bouncer for your indoor air!

3. Dehumidify Like a Pro

Mold and dust mites love humidity, so keeping moisture under control is key. A whole-home dehumidifier can help maintain the perfect humidity levels, preventing mold growth and making your home way more comfortable.

4. Show Your HVAC Some Love

Spring is the perfect time to get a professional HVAC check-up. A clean, well-maintained system won’t just help with air quality—it also keeps your AC running smoothly before those Texas temps start climbing. Here are a few things you should have checked:

Duct Cleaning – Over time, dust, pet dander and mold spores build up in your ductwork. A professional cleaning can prevent all that junk from circulating in your home.

– Over time, dust, pet dander and mold spores build up in your ductwork. A professional cleaning can prevent all that junk from circulating in your home. Coil and Blower Cleaning – Dirty coils and blower fans can reduce efficiency and allow allergens to spread through your system. Keeping them clean improves airflow and air quality.

– Dirty coils and blower fans can reduce efficiency and allow allergens to spread through your system. Keeping them clean improves airflow and air quality. Checking for Air Leaks – Leaky ducts or poor insulation can let outdoor allergens sneak into your home. Sealing leaks helps keep your indoor air cleaner and your system running efficiently.

– Leaky ducts or poor insulation can let outdoor allergens sneak into your home. Sealing leaks helps keep your indoor air cleaner and your system running efficiently. Thermostat Calibration – A properly calibrated thermostat helps maintain consistent indoor conditions, preventing unnecessary humidity swings that encourage mold growth.

Let’s Get Your Home Ready for Spring!

Spring should be about sunshine and fresh air, not allergy attacks and stale air. At Force Home Services in Denton, we can help you fight back against pollen, pet dander and whatever else is lurking in your air.

Visit us at ForceHomeServices.com/promotions to view our latest special offers or call (940) 241-0948 for your free and guaranteed proposal today—and don’t forget to ask about our VIP Maverick Club to save yourself on parts and labor!

(Sponsored content)