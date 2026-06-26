Taco Ocho keeps it fresh in Flower Mound

Taco Ocho will soon celebrate 11 years of serving fresh Mexican food in Flower Mound, and the secret can’t be found written in some recipe.

For owner and longtime Flower Mound resident Mani Bhushan, the most important part of running a restaurant is consistently meeting and exceeding expectations.

Despite the current economy being unfriendly to the restaurant industry, Bhushan refuses to back down from his original vision.

He doesn’t want to cut spending at the cost of quality.

Bhushan is committed to mixing up his fresh salsa with roasted jalapeños and freshly-cut cilantro every day.

Not only does it provide a better taste, Bhushan said he only wants to use fresh ingredients that are healthy.

“I could cut costs and buy pre-packaged ingredients or reduce portion sizes, but that’s not who I am and that’s not what I want for my business,” he said.

The fresh ingredients don’t stop at the salsa, either.

Taco Ocho is known for its famous queso blanco, which is dressed with a splash of pico de gallo and a dash of cilantro.

It’s the perfect way to start a meal at Taco Ocho before diving into the restaurant’s Latin-inspired dishes, which offer flavors that go well beyond typical Tex-Mex fare.

From brisket slow roasted with grilled poblano peppers, onions and Oaxaca cheese to smoked chicken elote, which is adobo chicken served with grilled corn and cotija cheese, the fresh-made tacos are grande but don’t leave you feeling bloated.

The beer-battered fish and the grilled shrimp tacos offer a great taste of the Latin American coast, as well.

Bhushan operates the restaurant, but gave credit to his wife, a Mexican cuisine expert, and seven other influential ladies for the recipes.

Flower Mound isn’t the only place in North Texas with a Taco Ocho.

Bhushan started serving Latin-inspired cuisine in Richardson nearly 16 years ago. Flower Mound was the third restaurant to open. Other locations include Frisco and McKinney.

“Taco Ocho has built a loyal following by combining chef-driven food, warm hospitality and neighborhood-friendly prices in a colorful, modern setting,” said Bhushan.

Another reason Taco Ocho has been able to survive is Bhushan’s ability to adapt.

When COVID-19 hit, Taco Ocho was already set up for food delivery.

As diners started focusing on dietary restrictions and healthy foods, Taco Ocho already had the fresh ingredients, but quickly added vegan and vegetarian options to the menu.

“I’ve eaten here every day since I opened,” said Bhushan. “And I’m in good shape. It’s all about the quality of food.”

Now, Bhushan said a change in dining habits has once again disrupted the food industry.

With more work-from-home jobs, there are less people eating out for lunch, alcohol sales have dropped, the cost of ingredients have risen and restaurants are fighting for attention in a digital-focused marketing era.

“One of the biggest challenges for established independent restaurants today is visibility,” said Bhushan. “In today’s environment, established restaurants must work significantly harder to maintain visibility.”

Bhushan, at 77 years old, was happy to show off the restaurant’s social media page. It’s just another thing to keep him busy.

Despite facing every obstacle the restaurant industry has to offer, Bhushan and Taco Ocho have persevered.

Based on the still-freshly-cut cilantro and peppers in the salsa, Taco Ocho will find a way to keep serving a high quality product until Bhushan is ready to enjoy retirement, whenever that may be.

Taco Ocho is located at 3750 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, in Flower Mound and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit tacoocho.com. Please tell them we sent you!