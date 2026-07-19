Mitchell: Friends are the key to long-term happiness

“A friend may be waiting behind a stranger’s face. Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” —Maya Angelou

Where would we all be without friends?

That timeless question highlights the importance of having close relationships with people outside of our immediate family circle.

As we celebrate International Day of Friendship on July 30, now is a good time to start a new friendship or renew an old one.

Making connections with others – whether through work, hobbies, volunteering or other avenues – could be the difference between living a happy, fulfilled life and one wrapped with a sense of isolation and sadness.

With our busy lives swirling ever so fast, taking time to spend with friends can be an important part of a balanced life.

Medical studies show the benefits of creating and maintaining a good network of people with whom you can share experiences, laughter, enjoyable events and more.

Regardless of age, friends can be the ones to help you cope during a difficult period, lower stress levels and increase self-confidence – just to name a few benefits.

Finding friends to connect with may seem overwhelming, yet it can be as simple as trying something new. Sign up for a workshop, volunteer at a local non-profit or look up and notice those around you – many of whom are also looking for a friend.

Ever notice when feeding birds, how many different feathers flock together to enjoy the tasty treats? Doves mingle with grackles next to sparrows, blue jays and cardinals. Even squirrels and other furry critters stop by. And while we may not exactly know if these creatures become fast friends, we do know they invite others to join them the next day. The feast is enjoyed in a semblance of harmony and shared need.

The same is true of us as well.

Sit in a coffee shop or a restaurant and you will notice individuals come in pairs or groups while others seek a quiet corner. Start up a conversation as you stand in line or smile at everyone you meet. That could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Our future friends can be of many different backgrounds and experiences. And, collectively, we become the fabric of society, knitting together to create a quilt of strength, security, harmony, and love.

These friendships not only heal us but also heal the wounds of a fast-paced world.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.