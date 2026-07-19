Travel with Terri: Where southern charm meets timeless luxury at The Roosevelt New Orleans

There are hotels you stay in, and then there are hotels you return to—especially the romantic, timeless ones that linger in your memory long after checkout. For me, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, has always been that kind of place. Growing up just a few hours away, New Orleans became part of my personal geography, a city I slipped in and out of throughout my life. And somewhere along the way, The Roosevelt became my anchor, my home base, and the hotel that embodies the soul—and the luxury—of the Crescent City.

A Block‑Long Masterpiece with a Story to Tell

The Roosevelt’s magic begins the moment you step inside. Its lobby — a full city block long from Roosevelt Way to Baronne Street — is one of the most iconic hotel entrances in America. Gleaming marble floors, soaring columns, glittering chandeliers, and fresh floral arrangements create a promenade that feels both cinematic and deeply Southern. It’s a lobby that doesn’t just welcome you; it announces you.

The 2009 restoration returned the space to its original Art Deco and Beaux‑Arts glory, and every December it transforms into the beloved Waldorf Wonderland. Locals and visitors flock to see:

112,000 twinkling lights wrapped around birch trees

4,000 glass ornaments

42 beautifully decorated Christmas trees

It’s dazzling, nostalgic, and one of New Orleans’ most cherished holiday traditions.

A Hotel Born in the Gilded Age

The Roosevelt’s story begins in 1893, when it opened as The Grunewald, named for owner Louis Grunewald. New Orleans was booming, and the city demanded a grand hotel worthy of its cultural and commercial rise. The Grunewald quickly became the place where society gathered, deals were struck and celebrations unfolded.

In 1923, the Vaccaro brothers renamed it The Roosevelt in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose influence on the Panama Canal reshaped Gulf Coast trade. The name stuck — and the legend grew.

Through Prohibition, the Great Depression, and World War II, The Roosevelt remained a beacon of elegance. Its Blue Room became one of America’s most famous entertainment venues, hosting Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Cab Calloway, and Ray Charles. National radio broadcasts carried the hotel’s music across the country.

Politicians loved it too. Louisiana’s flamboyant governor Huey P. Long practically lived on the 12th floor. He held court in the lobby, conducted business from his suite and, according to local lore, had a secret passageway built so he could slip into the Sazerac Bar unnoticed.

Long’s cocktail devotion is legendary. When a bartender at the New Yorker Hotel botched his beloved Ramos Gin Fizz, he flew The Roosevelt’s head bartender to New York to teach them the proper recipe.

The hotel survived fires, ownership changes, and shifting eras. But its greatest test came after Hurricane Katrina, when the building suffered extensive damage. A $170 million restoration — one of the most meticulous in U.S. hotel history — brought it back to life. In 2009, The Roosevelt reopened as part of the Waldorf Astoria collection, blending its storied past with modern luxury. Today, it stands as the crown jewel of New Orleans.

Why I Always Return

I’ve stayed in hotels around the world, but The Roosevelt holds a special place in my heart. Maybe it’s the history. Maybe it’s the beauty. Maybe it’s the way the staff greets you like family. Or maybe it’s simply that, after decades of visiting New Orleans, this hotel feels like home.

The location is unbeatable — steps from the French Quarter, yet just far enough to feel like a peaceful retreat. I can wander to Café du Monde, stroll Jackson Square, or slip into a jazz club on Frenchmen Street, then return to the Roosevelt’s quiet, elegant embrace.

The rooms are refined and comfortable, with plush Waldorf mattresses, marble bathrooms, and a timeless design that nods to the hotel’s heritage. Waking up here feels like waking up inside the city’s history.

Signature Spaces That Define the Roosevelt

The Sazerac Bar : Older than the hotel itself, the Sazerac Bar is a restored Art Deco landmark. The Paul Ninas murals depict scenes of New Orleans life, and the bar’s namesake cocktail — often called America’s first — remains a rite of passage. Its most famous moment came in 1949, when women “Stormed the Sazerac” to demand equal access. Today, the hotel celebrates the milestone annually with a 1940s‑attire ladies’ luncheon and a second‑line march through the lobby. I would love to attend this historic event.

The Fountain Lounge : A glamorous supper‑club atmosphere with live music, cocktails, and French‑inspired seafood from Chef Joe Turley. It’s lively, warm, and unmistakably New Orleans.

: A glamorous supper‑club atmosphere with live music, cocktails, and French‑inspired seafood from Chef Joe Turley. It’s lively, warm, and unmistakably New Orleans. Teddy’s Café : Home to Chef Kareena Dennis’ elite pastries — including her famous Red Velvet King Cake, a Mardi Gras sensation blending traditional dough with red velvet richness, chocolate chips, cream cheese frosting, and a dusting of gold. It sells out almost instantly.

: Home to Chef Kareena Dennis’ elite pastries — including her famous Red Velvet King Cake, a Mardi Gras sensation blending traditional dough with red velvet richness, chocolate chips, cream cheese frosting, and a dusting of gold. It sells out almost instantly. The Blue Room : Once the hottest entertainment venue in the South, the Blue Room still hosts special events. Standing inside, you can almost hear the echoes of Armstrong, Fitzgerald and Sinatra.

: Once the hottest entertainment venue in the South, the Blue Room still hosts special events. Standing inside, you can almost hear the echoes of Armstrong, Fitzgerald and Sinatra. The Rooftop Pool : A serene escape with fascinating skyline views, private cabanas, and seasonal food and bar service — the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the Big Easy.

: A serene escape with fascinating skyline views, private cabanas, and seasonal food and bar service — the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the Big Easy. The Waldorf Astoria Spa: A world‑class spa designed for recovery and relaxation. Contrast therapy suites, saunas, cold plunges, anti‑gravity recovery chairs, Therabody leg compression and infrared masks help guests reset after indulging in New Orleans’ rich food and cocktails. Make your reservations early.

A Hotel That Feels Like Home

Maybe it’s because I grew up nearby. Maybe it’s because I’ve spent so much time in New Orleans. Or maybe it’s simply because The Roosevelt captures everything I love about this city — its beauty, resilience, charm and soul.

Each stay reminds me why this hotel has endured for more than a century. It’s historic, luxurious, romantic and is unmistakably New Orleans. And for me, the Roosevelt will always be the place where my Southern heart feels most at home.



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