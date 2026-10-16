Family care chain adds doctor’s office locations in Flower Mound, Harvest Town Center

A chain of family care doctor’s offices is expanding its reach in southern Denton County.

My Dr Now is on track to open three locations across southern Denton County in the coming months, including one in Flower Mound and another at Harvest Town Center.

According to a filing with the state on Thursday, Oct. 1, the family care chain plans to open a new office at Harvest Town Center, the Tom Thumb-anchored shopping center located at the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407.

The brand also plans to open a new office at The Pines at Flower Mound shopping center located along FM 3040 in Flower Mound, according to a filing submitted to the state in September.

Lantana Town Center in Bartonville is also expected to get an office, according to previous reporting.

The Flower Mound office is expected to start construction on Thursday, Oct. 15, and the work is expected to be completed in December.

My Dr Now is expected to start construction on its office at Harvest Town Center in December and complete work in February 2026.

The Arizona-based primary healthcare practice prides itself on staying open on the weekend and late during the week.

According to its website, the brand’s offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flower Mound recently pushed back the decision whether to allow an emergency room-style medical office because of its 24-hour operations and its location near a residential neighborhood, but the brand is continuing to work with neighboring properties.