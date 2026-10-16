High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 48, Frisco Wakeland 21

The Flower Mound Jaguars continued their winning ways Friday night, defeating Frisco Wakeland 48-21.

Flower Mound struck first when Coy Dowell broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

Baron Sampson then connected with Mike Miles on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Wakeland answered with a touchdown early in the second quarter, but Flower Mound responded when Sampson hit Trey Brown on a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Sampson then tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Miles to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 28-7 before connecting with Brown again on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 at halftime.

Brown had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Wakeland rallied in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to cut Flower Mound’s lead to 35-21 with 1:15 remaining in the period.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Jaguars, however, as Sampson connected with Miles on a 38-yard touchdown pass and Dowell scored on a 6-yard run.

Sampson finished with 226 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Slate Dettweiler rushed for 118 yards.

Miles finished with 98 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Flower Mound (6-1, 3-1) will host Lewisville at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Argyle 56, The Colony 14

The Argyle Eagles soared Friday night, keeping their undefeated district record intact with a 56-14 road victory over The Colony.

Hayes Hackney connected with Micah De Leon on a 24-yard touchdown pass to get things started for Argyle, and Max Pomeroy scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-0.

Logan Rexroat followed with a 4-yard touchdown run to give Argyle a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hackney hit Ricky Moore on a 19-yard touchdown pass, and Brayden Offner recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to extend Argyle’s lead to 34-0.

Hackney then connected with Julian Caldwell on a 2-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful 2-point conversion pass to Moore.

With 25 seconds remaining in the half, Hackney and De Leon hooked up again on a 37-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 49-0 halftime lead.

Hackney completed 21 of 23 passes in the first half for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Ryan Nelson broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but back-to-back touchdowns by the Cougars cut Argyle’s lead to 56-14 with 6:33 remaining in the fourth.

Nelson finished with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Caldwell had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Argyle (7-1, 4-0) will host Colleyville Heritage at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Lewisville 37, Hebron 3

A big first half lifted Lewisville to a 37-3 victory over Hebron on Friday night, as the Fighting Farmers remained unbeaten in district play.

Deuce Mathis got things started with a 79-yard touchdown run to give Lewisville a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hebron kicked a field goal early in the second quarter, but Lewisville responded when Aiden Evans connected with Landon Brazzell on a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 15-3 following a successful 2-point conversion run by Mathis.

Mathis then returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to extend the Farmers’ lead to 22-3, and Brazzell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Evans connected with Landon Bogany on a 2-point conversion pass to give Lewisville a 30-3 halftime lead.

With 7:52 remaining in the third quarter, AJ Erwin scored on a 10-yard run to extend the Farmers’ lead to 37-3.

Brazzell finished with 83 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Lewisville (4-3, 4-0) will play at Flower Mound at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Byron Nelson 42, Northwest 7

Byron Nelson was firing on all cylinders Friday night, holding Northwest to one score.

Ben Odom completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Manny Marques to give Nelson an early lead, and Macavion Hill scored on a 10-yard run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Tre Green scored on a 35-yard touchdown run, and Odom connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 23-yard touchdown pass to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 28-0.

Green added a 34-yard touchdown run to give Nelson a 35-0 halftime lead.

Green finished the first half with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Hill scored on a 32-yard touchdown run, and Northwest got on the board with a 42-yard touchdown run by Stephen Momo.

Nelson improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district play, while Northwest fell to 0-7 and 0-4.

Nelson will host Southlake Carroll at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, while Northwest will host Keller at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Guyer 41, Little Elm 0

The Wildcats had little trouble with Little Elm on Friday night, shutting out the Lobos to improve to 3-1 in district play.

Carter Morgan scored on a 9-yard keeper to give Guyer a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Morgan connected with Zane Rowe on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Morgan hit DJ Reese on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 20-0 halftime lead.

Guyer picked up where it left off in the third quarter, as Baylin Middleton scored on a 1-yard run and Morgan scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Jacob Hale closed out the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Reese finished with 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Guyer (5-2, 3-1) will play at Hebron at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Denton Braswell 38, Marcus 14

Marcus’ struggles continued Friday night as the Marauders fell to Braswell 38-14.

Marcus got on the board first with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cash Davis to Berr Kogler.

Braswell scored 12 unanswered points between the first and second quarters to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.

The Bengals added another touchdown in the third quarter, but with less than two minutes remaining in the period, Drew Emmert scored on a 3-yard run to cut the deficit to 19-14.

The Marauders could not complete the comeback, however, as Braswell pulled away for the 38-14 victory.

Emmert finished with 186 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Marcus (2-5, 0-4) will play at Little Elm at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Liberty Christian 56, John Paul II 0

Liberty Christian remained unbeaten in district play Friday night, shutting out John Paul II in Plano.

The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district competition with the victory over the Cardinals.

Liberty Christian will host Bishop Lynch at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Check back for updates.