Denton County lifts burn ban following heavy rains

After a week or so of heavy rainfall across Denton County, the restrictions on burns in the county has been lifted.

Denton County made the announcement Monday morning, ending the burn ban that was officially imposed at the end of August.

The county fire marshal originally encouraged Denton County commissioners to impose the ban while much of North Texas was facing extremely hot and dry conditions. There was no measurable rain in the area for at least 30 days at the time.

During that period of dry heat, many local departments fought wildfires, structure fires and grass fires across southern Denton County and throughout the rest of the state.

The lifting of the burn ban comes as average temperatures drop and heavy rain hits Denton County.

According to local reports, the sudden rainfall caused some issues that led roadways around the county to be closed.

During the ban, the burning of combustible material outdoors or allowing the burning of a combustible material outdoors on private property or in any outdoor environment by any person was prohibited.

Residents are also allowed to resume all outdoor cooking activities after previously only being allowed to use cooking devices that use propane or natural gas and had a complete and full enclosure during the ban.