Burn ban goes into effect for Denton County amid fire outbreak

Dry and hot conditions have created an environment across Denton County that could see an increased threat for grass and wildfires.

In response, Denton County Commissioners Court approved a countywide burn ban Tuesday morning, which immediately took effect.

“Higher than normal temperatures mixed with little to no precipitation in July and this far in August have contributed to abnormal drought conditions, increasing the risk for large and destructive wildfires,” said Denton County Fire Marshall Brad Sebastian in a letter to commissioners.

According to Sebastian, there has been no rain in the area for more than 30 days.

During the ban, the burning of combustible material outdoors or knowingly and willingly allowing the burning of a combustible material outdoors on private property or in any outdoor environment by any person is prohibited.

According to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2, combustible materials include wood, lumber, leaves, brush or materials used for welding and other fire-related activities.

Residents are also prohibited from all outdoor cooking activities unless the cooking device uses propane or natural gas and has a complete and full enclosure that is utilized at all times.

Exceptions to the burn ban may only be authorized by Denton County commissioners or Judge Andy Eads. Anyone who knowingly or intentionally violates the burn ban could face a fine up to $500.

Damage to property resulting from reckless conduct of outdoor burning or discharge of fireworks could result in further violations of Texas Statutes.

It will remain in effect until the State of Disaster is terminated by county commissioners or Judge Eads.

Local fire departments have already responded to hundreds of fires over the last few weeks, including a grass fire that burned about 125 acres in Ponder Sunday evening.

In other parts of the state, wildfires rage on, with many local fire departments sending reinforcements to help contain the massive blazes.

A post to social media from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of the nearby Ross Wildfire in Palo Pinto County, which is burning at approximately 50,000 acres and producing smoke that could reach Denton County.

FIRE UPDATE: Here is the latest information on the wildfires burning across North Texas. We’re closely watching the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County, which is only 5% contained and has burned 50,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/48LbebvsPn — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) August 25, 2026

“At this time, residents may notice the smell of smoke without seeing smoke or flames nearby,” said DCSO. “If you notice smoke odor, please take a moment to determine whether you are actually seeing smoke or flames or are only detecting the smell of smoke. This information can help emergency dispatchers determine the appropriate response and avoid sending valuable emergency resources to unverified fire calls.”

The sheriff’s office also alerted residents about a wildfire along FM 51 in Wise County, just west of Denton County.

“Over the past several weeks we have had an increase in the occurrence of grass fires,” said Sebastian. “If these weather conditions continue the chance of grass fires will further increase.”

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 offered some tips on preventing wildfires during the hot, dry Texas summer.

Please help prevent wildfires by:

• Do not burn outdoors or start open flames.

• Avoid activities that can create sparks, including welding and grinding.

• Never throw cigarettes or other burning materials from a vehicle.

• Secure trailer chains and make sure vehicles are not dragging metal on the roadway.

• Keep vehicles and equipment away from dry grass whenever possible.

• If you see smoke or fire, report it immediately and provide the location as accurately as possible.

“One spark can turn into a 20-acre fire,” said the department. “Please help us protect our community and our firefighters.”