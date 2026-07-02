Fireworks a no-go in southern Denton County towns, cities

Fireworks will be a big hit for America’s 250th birthday, but southern Denton County municipalities are asking residents to leave it to the professionals.

While fireworks can be easily bought at stands just outside of town or city limits, they can not be shot off, or even possessed, within local town/city limits.

Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana and Northlake all have ordinances banning fireworks.

According to a message from the Lantana Community Association, a fine of up to $1,000 could be issued per occurrence.

Shooting them off within a town or city where it is prohibited could land a resident paying a fine up to $2,000.

Flower Mound emphasized that sparklers are prohibited, as well, and encouraged residents to call the non-emergency police line to report illegal firework use around town.

The association said it is an effort to ease pets that are frightened by the loud noise, combat veterans that might suffer from PTSD and other residents that might suffer from anxiety, panic or distress.

Many pets often go missing around New Year’s and July 4 due to the noise, and fires can easily be started by fireworks when conditions are dry and windy, like they normally are in July.

Pretty much the only things that can be used within town or city limits are the little poppers that are thrown at the ground.

It is legal to discharge fireworks on private property in unincorporated Denton County, with permission of the property owner. Click here for more information on the county’s rules about the use of fireworks.

Rather than shooting off fireworks at home, check out some of these local firework shows: