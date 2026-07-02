Storm season gives way to scorching summer

Denton County has now made it through a winter ice storm and the severe storms of April and May. Now comes what is statistically the deadliest weather hazard of the year: extreme heat. As mentioned last month—but it bears repeating—excessive heat kills more Americans each year than tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Here are the numbers. June’s average high temperature was 91.2 degrees, just one-half degree above Denton’s normal June high of 90.7. The average overnight low was 72.5 degrees, well above the normal low of 68.9 degrees.

Rainfall wasn’t bad, but it still fell short of normal. As of June 25, Denton Enterprise Airport had recorded 1.91 inches of rain, more than an inch below the normal June rainfall of 3.04 inches. Rainfall across Denton County was scattered and infrequent. The heaviest rainfall occurred June 6-7, when severe thunderstorms swept across North Texas, producing 1.91 inches of rain at the airport. Hail up to golf ball size (1.75 inches) also fell on June 7. Another 0.04 inch of rain was recorded June 12, followed by only a trace on June 18. That brought the month’s total to 1.91 inches. For the year, Denton County has received 13.38 inches of rain, about 5 inches below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer-than-normal temperatures and slightly below-normal precipitation for July. Historically, July is North Texas’ hottest and driest month, with an average high of 95.7 degrees, an average overnight low of 73.2 degrees and normal rainfall of just 1.77 inches. If those warmer, drier conditions materialize, the region could face increased wildfire danger and tighter watering restrictions.

Speaking of water, did you know it’s impossible to truly “waste” water? It’s true. One of my meteorology textbooks explained it this way: “Adam and Eve may have bathed in the water you brushed your teeth with this morning.”

The hydrologic, or water, cycle continually moves and purifies water around the Earth. Water from your sink flows into the sewer system, where it’s treated before entering a nearby creek or river. From there, it eventually reaches the Gulf through rivers such as the Trinity, Brazos or Sabine. Some of that water evaporates, leaving its salt behind in the ocean. As the water vapor rises and cools, it forms clouds, fog, rain and storms. The fresh water eventually falls back to Earth, filters naturally through soil and limestone into aquifers, or replenishes lakes, rivers and streams before making its way back to the sea which washes the seashores twice a day with the tides. Who could’ve thought up something that ingenious?