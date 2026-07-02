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Southern Denton County Local News

Jet ski crash on Grapevine Lake sends two to hospital

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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The Flower Mound Fire Department's fire boat is used for on-water calls and rescues. (Photo courtesy of Flower Mound FD)

Three jet skis collided on Grapevine Lake Wednesday afternoon, sending a pair of riders to local hospitals.

Crews from Flower Mound’s police and fire departments responded to a jet ski accident on Grapevine Lake around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday near Hollow Way.

According to officials, three jet skis were involved in the accident, and all persons involved were successfully removed from the water via fire boat.

The event sent two people to a local hospital with injuries.

Crews from the Grapevine Fire Department assisted Flower Mound FD in the water rescue.

Flower Mound PD contacted the Texas Game Wardens in regard to the investigation, but an official cause of the wreck has not be released.

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The Cross Timbers Gazette July 2026
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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