Flower Mound bank robber sentenced to six years in federal prison

A Denton man that made out with about $450,000 in cash after robbing multiple banks in 2022 and 2023, including one in Flower Mound, was recently handed his prison sentence.

Jonathan Mark Fleming, 41, will serve six and a half years in federal prison after U.S. District Judge Richard Schell sentenced Fleming Monday, according to a report from WFAA.

Fleming was first reported to have robbed PointBank in Flower Mound wearing all black clothing, ski goggles and gloves in February 2023.

He was later charged for that robbery and and one that occurred at a Wells Fargo Bank in Denton in November 2022.

According to WFAA, Fleming was involved in third robbery sometime in 2022 or 2023.

In total, he absconded with approximately $450,000 in cash.

Police were able to find Fleming because of an anonymous tip that came after officials released surveillance footage of the vehicle Fleming used to execute each heist.

According to WFAA, officials tracked Fleming down by following the paper trail he left when he purchased a luxury truck from a car dealership with a large cash down payment and the trade-in of a red sports car.

When officials found Fleming in his apartment, they also found evidence linking him to the crime scenes, including the ski mask, goggles, a gun belt and the duffle bag used.

Law enforcement also found large sums of cash still in original bank currency bands, multiple firearms, including a handgun believed to have been used during the robberies, two police radio scanners and bank receipts showing Fleming had made deposits in the amounts ranging from $19,000 to $40,000 spread across various accounts.

Denton, Flower Mound and Lewisville police departments worked together, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to bring down Fleming, who plead guilty to bank robbery.