Denton man arrested for Flower Mound bank robbery

Police arrested a Denton man Thursday and charged him with robbery of a Flower Mound bank.

A man walked into Point Bank, 4920 Long Prairie Road, Wednesday morning wearing all black (including a ski mask and goggles), and left with an undetermined amount of money before police arrived.

Later that day, the Flower Mound Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle, a dark Dodge Ram pickup with no license plate, and asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

The next day, FMPD received a tip that led to the identification of the suspect, 38-year-old Jonathan Fleming of Denton, FMPD announced Friday morning. Members of FMPD, the FBI and Denton PD executed the arrest warrant for Fleming and apprehended him without incident in Denton on Thursday night.

“The Flower Mound Police Department would like to thank those who took the time to provide information through our tip line,” FMPD said in a statement. “This collaborative effort led to the quick identification and apprehension of the suspect.”