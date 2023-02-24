Sheriff’s Corner — February 2023

Michelle Haiduk began her law enforcement career as a Telecommunicator in 1998. In 2004 Michelle obtained her Peace Officer License and was assigned to a few different units throughout the years as a Deputy then in 2012 she was promoted to an Investigator. Investigator Haiduk is assigned to our Criminal Investigations Unit and has a total of 25 years with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Michelle Haiduk has been awarded the 2021 Case of the Year, 2022 Case of the Year, and 2022 Law Enforcement Investigator of the year from the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas. Congratulations, thank you for your hard work and dedication to the people of Denton County.

Woman’s Empowerment Program

If you are a female and are interested in a free self-defense class, we would like to invite you to join us in our Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP). This is not like any self-defense class offered. You will learn powerful self-defense skills directly from law enforcement. This class will empower both your mind and your body by learning how to avoid a dangerous situation, recognize danger, and how to defend yourself.

Our next Woman’s Empowerment Program will be on Saturday, February 18 from 9 until 11:30 a.m. at the main courthouse on the second floor, 1450 E. McKinney Street. Those 15 years and older may attend. Registration is required by email at: [email protected]. If you have not already liked our Facebook page, please do so. We post very informative information on a regular basis.

We’re Hiring

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring Detention Officers. Detention Officers are responsible for overseeing individuals who have been arrested and are awaiting trial or who have been sentenced to serve time in a secured facility. This is a fast-paced work environment where you can make a difference. Detention Officer I position starts at $47,988 annually plus benefits, with pay increases for prior experience and education. If you or anyone you know would like to start a career in Law Enforcement, we encourage you to join our family at DCSO. You can apply online at dentoncounty.com/sheriff.

