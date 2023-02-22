Flower Mound police seeking bank robber

The Flower Mound Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to Point Bank, 4920 Long Prairie Road, where an unknown male suspect wearing all black (including a ski mask and goggles) had just walked in, demanded to be taken to the vault and left with an undetermined amount of money, according to a FMPD news release. The suspect didn’t display a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a thin male, possibly white, about 5’5″ tall. He drove away in a newer model dark gray or black Dodge Ram pickup without a license plate, heading north on FM 2499.

FMPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call FMPD’s tip line at 972-874-3307.