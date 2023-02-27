Local suspect charged with second bank robbery

The Denton Police Department announced Monday that the man arrested last week for a bank robbery in Flower Mound has also been charged with a November bank robbery in Denton.

On Nov. 10, 2022, witnesses reported a man with a firearm walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Denton, instructed a teller to take him to the vault, took money and left before police arrived. Denton PD and the FBI began investigating the case, according to a Denton PD news release.

Last week, the Flower Mound Police Department and FBI began investigating a robbery at Point Bank that was similar to the Denton robbery. After receiving a tip, police arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Fleming of Denton one day after the robbery.

Police have identified Fleming as the suspect in the Denton robbery, the news release said on Monday, and police have charged him with aggravated robbery for the Denton incident. Fleming remains in Denton County Jail.

“Denton PD greatly appreciates the assistance of the FBI and Flower Mound PD in apprehending Fleming, as well as those who submitted tips that led to his identification and arrest,” Denton PD said in a statement.