Monday, February 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local suspect charged with second bank robbery

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
44
Jonathan Fleming, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The Denton Police Department announced Monday that the man arrested last week for a bank robbery in Flower Mound has also been charged with a November bank robbery in Denton.

On Nov. 10, 2022, witnesses reported a man with a firearm walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Denton, instructed a teller to take him to the vault, took money and left before police arrived. Denton PD and the FBI began investigating the case, according to a Denton PD news release.

Last week, the Flower Mound Police Department and FBI began investigating a robbery at Point Bank that was similar to the Denton robbery. After receiving a tip, police arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Fleming of Denton one day after the robbery.

Police have identified Fleming as the suspect in the Denton robbery, the news release said on Monday, and police have charged him with aggravated robbery for the Denton incident. Fleming remains in Denton County Jail.

“Denton PD greatly appreciates the assistance of the FBI and Flower Mound PD in apprehending Fleming, as well as those who submitted tips that led to his identification and arrest,” Denton PD said in a statement.

Previous articleThimesch: Border visit reveals national security issues
Next articleFlower Mound to host open house for Twin Coves Park
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.