Monday, December 12, 2022
FBI searching for Denton bank robber

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of the FBI Dallas

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month.

On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect told the teller to take him to the bank’s vault, where he took money and put it in a black duffel bag. He left the bank and drove away quickly, according to the FBI. The unknown robber is described as slender and about 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Wells Fargo Bank of Denton is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you have any information about this case, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or call 972-559-5000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

