Flower Mound Library receives big donation

The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options.

During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The library will primarily use the money for e-books and audiobooks.

