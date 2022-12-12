Monday, December 12, 2022
Lantana attic fire quickly doused after lightning strike

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and local firefighters, a home in Lantana had minimal damage despite a lightning strike causing a fire in the attic over the weekend.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, witnesses called 911 to report seeing lightning strike a house in the 9100 block of Prickly Pear Trail, according to a news release from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Firefighters arrived, saw smoke coming from the roof and conducted a quick fire attack to quickly contain and extinguish a fire in the attic. All units cleared the scene in less than an hour.

There was minimal damage to the home, just some charring and water damage in the attic, and it is still in livable condition.

“The bystanders’ quick thinking in calling 911 contributed to limiting the extent of damage,” an ESD spokesperson said.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

