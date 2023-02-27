Flower Mound to host open house for Twin Coves Park

This weekend, the town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to visit Twin Coves Park for free during its open house event.

During the event, you can tour the park’s fully furnished cabins, enjoy snacks and refreshments and place future reservations at Twin Coves, located along the shores of Lake Grapevine. For the kids, there will be rock painting and rainbow scratch stations set up, according to a news release from the town.

Park gates will be open for free entry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities and cabin tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Twin Coves Park, 5001 Wichita Trail, visit www.flower-mound.com/twincoves.