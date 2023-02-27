Lewisville ISD holding snack drive this weekend

Lewisville ISD is holding its annual snack drive this weekend.

The district is collecting healthy, protein-rich snacks that will provide students with nutrients and promote growth and positive classroom behavior, according to the district. The district is asking for donations of individually-wrapped snacks like granola bars, crackers and fruit snacks.

Donations will be collected at drive-thru/drop-off locations at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound, LISD’s Technology, Exploration & Career Center (TECC) East campus, 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.