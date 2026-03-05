Country music star and former American Idol contestant to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest

Flower Mound landed country music star Gabby Barrett to perform at the town’s annual Independence Fest on July 4, 2026.

The multi-platinum musician finished in third place on the 2018 season of American Idol and has since thrived in the country music genre.

“We’re thrilled to announce the headliner of Independence Fest 2026 is multi-platinum star Gabby Barrett,” said the town in a post to social media. “With more than three billion global career streams and performances on some of the hottest country tours, Gabby is bringing her star power to our epic celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

Barrett has had multiple singles go multi-platinum and appear as the top song on the top-hit charts.

She has also won the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2022, the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year and the iHeart Radio Titanium Award.

During her rise to fame, Barrett has supported other top country artists like Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Brooks & Dunn while they were on tour.

The annual Independence Fest will be held at Flower Mound’s Bakersfield Park and will start with the annual Children’s Parade with activities like face painting, live entertainment and free hot dogs.

Food trucks, vendor booths, a classic car show and kids’ zone will be available while Emerald City Band and Le Freak to warm up the stage ahead of Gabby Barrett.

The night will end with a firework show.

According to the town, sponsors have stepped up to keep the event free for anyone to attend.

“Get ready, Flower Mound – it’s going to be one heck of a birthday party,” said the town.

For more information on Independence Fest and to sign up to be a vendor or sponsor, visit the town’s Independence Fest webpage.