Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – July 2026

Happy 250th Birthday to America! I hope we all take a few minutes to appreciate The United States of America. The desire for freedom and representation in the government under which you live has turned our country into the true shining light that draws people from around the world. There have been some areas where we could have done things differently, but no country in world history has done it better. So, thanks to all the men and women who served in our nation’s military, thanks to all our front-line emergency responders and thank you to all who make America great every day.

In celebration of our nation’s birthday, don’t forget about our parade on Saturday, July 4th. As a reminder, we officially start lining up for the parade at 9:30 a.m., with it marching off at 10 a.m. If you wish to participate in the route through the Woodlands, join us outside Town Hall at 400 Woodland Drive. We will have a couple of extra handouts this year, while they last, so we hope to see you there. Also, please don’t forget that Copper Canyon prohibits fireworks and the discharge of firearms, so let’s be mindful of our neighbors and celebrate safely.

As far as Town news, the staff and Town Council are currently working on next year’s budget. Two Council Members and Town staff are collaborating to review revenue projections, expenditures and long-term financial planning. The budget review process we implemented last year helped us maintain spending below budget this year. We believe that same collaborative approach will continue to serve the Town well for 2026-2027. With this multi-layered review process, we are confident we will meet our deadlines and present a conservative, fiscally responsible budget that meets the expectations of our residents.

Stopping speeding on our roadways is always a challenge. Your Police Department is on patrol, and they maintain a small tolerance when it comes to speeding. You will soon be seeing new speed warning signs around town. These will show a vehicle’s speed and flash a warning if it is over the limit. We will not be using these signs to take down license plate numbers. These traffic control devices will be used to make drivers aware of their speed, as it is sometimes easy to exceed the speed limit.

The final subject for this month is our Town meeting agenda sequence. We will be moving most executive sessions towards the end of the meetings. There can be important reasons to have those executive sessions earlier in a Town meeting, and when necessary, we will do that. Sometimes moving those “non-public” council conferences to the end makes sense, too. Either way, I will make sure your Town Council has all pertinent information on every issue prior to voting.

Lastly, I have a request for volunteers. It is approaching that time of year to fill our required positions on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment. Every September, the Town Council reviews volunteer applications for both boards and selects members and chairpersons. Please utilize our Town website to fill out an application for one or both of those two boards. I think you’ll find both boards interesting and not terribly time-consuming.

Have a great start of the summer and have a safe and happy 250th America’s birthday celebration!