From the Firehouse – July 2026

Happy 250th Birthday America! As we celebrate this historic occasion, we encourage everyone to do so safely. If your celebrations include fireworks, please remember that many fireworks are illegal in portions of our area and can quickly ignite grass fires during hot, dry conditions. Attend organized displays whenever possible, keep water nearby and closely supervise children.

The Texas summer heat also presents serious risks. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check on older adults, young children, and neighbors who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. If your plans include time at the pool or lake, designate a responsible adult to actively supervise children at all times and ensure inexperienced swimmers wear properly fitted life jackets.

As we reflect on the history of our nation, I’m equally reminded of the history of the fire and emergency medical services. From volunteers using “bucket brigades” to extinguish a log cabin on fire, to today’s use of smart technologies in our electrocardiograms (EKGs), or drones and thermal imaging cameras for locating victims, there is one common trait throughout our history – the strength of our nation has never been found in new technologies, our buildings, institutions, or even our history alone. Our strength has always been found in people and their selfless service to helping others.

For 250 years, Americans have faced challenges, endured hardships, and overcome adversity by standing together. In times of crisis, neighbors help neighbors, communities rally around those in need, and ordinary people demonstrate extraordinary compassion. We may come from different backgrounds and perspectives, but we are strongest when we choose kindness over division and service over self-interest.

As firefighters and paramedics, we witness this community spirit every day. We see it in the neighbors who give their time, family members who comfort a loved one, and our fellow first responders who answer the call without hesitation. These simple acts of caring for one another are what build resilient communities and define the very best of our nation.

For the month of May, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 369 calls, with 56% being medical related and 44% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:27 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.