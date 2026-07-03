Johnson: Planning for the future while preserving what makes Double Oak special

As summer arrives in Double Oak, many of us are enjoying a slower pace, spending time with family, taking vacations or simply enjoying the longer days. While residents are making summer plans, Town staff and the Town Council are beginning work on something that will shape the coming year for our community: The annual budget.

Before discussing the budget, I would also encourage everyone to mark their calendars for one of Double Oak’s favorite traditions, the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fourth of July Parade and Community Picnic. Each year, this event brings together neighbors, families and friends to celebrate our nation’s independence while supporting the volunteers who help protect our community. The festivities have become a cherished tradition in Double Oak and serve as an important fundraiser for the Volunteer Fire Department. I hope you will join us in celebrating the Fourth of July and showing your appreciation for the men and women who dedicate countless hours to serving our town.

Budget season may not be the most exciting topic, but it is one of the most important responsibilities of local government. The decisions made over the next few months will help determine how we maintain roads, address drainage concerns, support public safety, and continue providing the services residents expect.

One thing I’ve learned during my time serving Double Oak is that many of the most important parts of local government happen quietly behind the scenes. Residents see the finished road repair, the police officer responding to a call or the drainage improvement after a heavy rain. What they don’t always see are the months of planning, budgeting and preparation that make those things possible.

Like families and businesses, towns are not immune to rising costs. The price of construction materials, equipment, insurance and contracted services continues to increase. At the same time, we have aging infrastructure that requires attention and a community that rightly expects a high level of service.

The challenge for any small town is finding the right balance. We want to maintain the quality of life that residents enjoy while also planning responsibly for the future. This year, for the first time, the Town will be developing not only a one-year operating budget, but also three-year and five-year financial outlooks. These longer-range projections will help us better anticipate future needs, identify potential challenges earlier and make more informed decisions for our community. These long-range forecasts will also help the Town better evaluate future infrastructure needs, including drainage, roads, facilities and public safety investments.

Fortunately, Double Oak remains in a strong position. We continue to maintain one of the lowest property tax rates in Denton County and operate without municipal debt. Those accomplishments are the result of years of conservative financial management and thoughtful decision-making by past and present leaders, staff and residents. While preserving affordability remains a priority, future challenges may require difficult decisions as the Town balances infrastructure needs, public safety and service expectations. The purpose of long-range financial planning is to identify those challenges early and make thoughtful decisions before they become urgent.

That doesn’t mean we can afford to become complacent. Roads age. Drainage systems require maintenance and improvement. Equipment eventually needs replacement. Public safety remains a top priority. The decisions we make today can either prevent future problems or make them more difficult and expensive to address down the road.

As we work through this year’s budget process, my goal is straightforward: continue protecting the financial stability of our town while preserving the character and independence that make Double Oak unique.

When I speak with residents, I often hear the same things. People value our trees, open spaces, rural atmosphere and sense of community. They appreciate that Double Oak has remained a town where neighbors know each other and where local government is still accessible. Those qualities are worth protecting.

The budget is ultimately more than numbers on a page. It reflects our priorities, our values, and our commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The addition of three-year and five-year financial outlooks is another step toward ensuring that today’s decisions support the long-term health and stability of our town.

In the coming months, there will be opportunities for residents to follow the budget discussions, attend meetings and provide input. I encourage everyone to stay engaged and learn more about the decisions facing the Town. An informed and involved community has always been one of Double Oak’s greatest strengths.

The conversations ahead won’t always be easy, but they are important. Thoughtful planning, responsible spending and a long-term perspective have helped keep Double Oak in a strong position. Those same principles will continue to guide us as we look ahead.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community. I remain optimistic about Double Oak’s future and confident that, working together, we can continue to preserve the qualities that make our town such a special place to call home.

To stay up to date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].