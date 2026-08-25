Flower Mound investigating multiple acts of vandalism at Parker Square

Flower Mound PD is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in multiple acts of vandalism at Parker Square.

The department announced on social media it is looking for an individual that allegedly keyed multiple cars around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Parker Square in Flower Mound.

According to officials, the individual was possibly driving a 2017-2020 silver Nissan Rogue.

In a post to social media on Saturday, July 25, Hive Bakery owner Haley Popp revealed her car was one of multiple that were keyed on July 20, with her car getting two vulgarities scratched into the passenger side door.

“The words being scratched into our cars are demeaning, hateful and honestly frightening,” said Popp via the Hive Bakery social media account.

After voicing her concern, Parker Square took to social media Monday, July 27, stating the safety of their tenants, customers and visitors is the center’s top priority.

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged act of vandalism involving private vehicles,” said the center. “At this time, we cannot confirm where of when the reported incident occurred, and we believe it is important to allow the appropriate authorities to determine the facts.”

In an update posted to the Hive Bakery social media account on Wednesday, July 29, the account confirmed a detective had been assigned to the case and asked any other victims to file a police report.

Another update came on Wednesday, Aug. 12, stating video footage was being accessed, but still no concrete answers.

Monday afternoon, Flower Mound PD released photos and a requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual they suspect might have committed the acts of vandalism.

“Parker Square has always been, and will continue to be, a place where neighbors gather, small businesses thrive and families feel welcome,” said Parker Square via its July 27 post. “We appreciate the work of the Flower Mound Police Department and will continue to working alongside them to help keep our community safe. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to remain aware of their surroundings, report any suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and continue supporting the wonderful small businesses that call Parker Square home.”