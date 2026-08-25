Brewing company moves into Harvest’s yellow farmhouse

About a month after Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures officially moved out of the little yellow in the Harvest community, the new tenant was announced.

Denton County Brewing Company will now serve its hand-crafted pizza, artisan coffee and locally-crafted beer out of the Harvest farmhouse, Harvest announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Denton County Brewing Company as the new food and beverage partner at the historic Harvest Farmhouse this fall,” said Harvest in a post to social media. “DCBC has built a reputation for creating welcoming spaces where neighbors, friends and families come together over exceptional food, thoughtfully crafted beverages and genuine hospitality.”

DCBC is expected to be the Harvest community’s living room – where families and friends can gather for coffee in the morning, lunch midday and a variety of drinks and pizza in the evening.

According to Harvest, the venue will also likely host live music, trivia and community events, and could open as early as fall 2026.

Some gardening, farming and educational workshops could take place at the space, as well.

It’s all in an effort to promote farm-to-table and fresh, local ingredients.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is DCBC’s commitment to Harvest’s farm-to-table philosophy,” said Harvest. “Seasonal menus will feature fresh produce grown right here at Harvest whenever possible, alongside ingredients sourced from Texas farmers and local producers.”

The brewery will take the place of Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, the popular coffee shop that moved out in mid-July after nine years of operating in the unique farmhouse.

Denton County Brewing Company is Denton-based, with a location along East McKinney Street.

The move for DCBC comes at an interesting time, as the brewery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, according to a report.

However, Harvest believes the brand could create a special place in the community.

“This is about more than food and drinks. It’s about creating a place where neighbors become friends, families make memories and the Harvest community continues to grow together,” said Harvest in its post.